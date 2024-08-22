Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed winger Jack Clarke is available for selection against Burnley this weekend amid reports of a bid from Ipswich Town.

Despite an underwhelming campaign for Sunderland last season, Clarke enjoyed an outstanding year on an individual level, and he was one of the standout players in the Championship.

Jack Clarke's stats for Sunderland last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 4

Clarke's fine form has continued into the new season, with the 23-year-old scoring one goal and providing one assist in his side's first two league games, but the Black Cats could be vulnerable to losing him before the end of the transfer window.

The Times reported on Wednesday night that newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town have made a bid of more than £15 million for Clarke, with add-ons taking the figure closer to the £20 million mark, and Sunderland are believed to be considering the offer.

However, the Tractor Boys are not the only club interested in Clarke, who has two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, with Leeds United, Bournemouth, Brentford and Southampton also said to be keen.

Regis Le Bris reacts to Ipswich Town's Jack Clarke bid

Le Bris revealed that Clarke had trained on Thursday morning, and he confirmed he would be available for selection for the home game against Burnley on Saturday, but he did not rule out the prospect of the winger departing.

"Jack trained this morning, which is my main concern," Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo.

"So he is able to play this weekend at the moment. Many of our players are targeted by the other teams because the transfer window is like this when you have talented players in the squad. These are the rules of the transfer window, we need to be confident and it is good news to have these players in our squad. Sometimes, they can leave, this is the rule of our job. We will see.

"He's been working with Doddsy on his previous game, working on his clips and what he can improve. For me he is still with us. If he wasn't, he wouldn't be working with Doddsy to improve himself. We are professional, this market is unstable, something could happen in one direction or the other. We'll see."

Clarke has continued to thrive for Sunderland despite frequently being linked with a move away from the club in recent transfer windows, and Le Bris insists he has no doubts about his commitment.

"I think that our job is really evolving with years. Now the players know that many things can happen and they are very stable in their mindset. Here today [they think] I am a player of Sunderland playing for Sunderland and if something changes I change but at the moment I'm 100% for Sunderland and that's the case of Jack," Le Bris said.

Sunderland will be concerned by Ipswich Town's Jack Clarke advances

Ipswich's reported bid of £15 million plus add-ons could fall short of Sunderland's valuation of Clarke, but even if it is rejected, the Tractor Boys will likely return with an improved offer for the winger.

That will be a huge concern for the Black Cats as the opportunity to play in the Premier League will surely be tempting for Clarke, and a move to Portman Road to work under a manager like Kieran McKenna would be the perfect next step in his career.

With the possibility that other clubs could also make a bid for Clarke, his exit before next week's deadline is looking increasingly inevitable, and Le Bris' comments will have done little to reassure supporters.

Sunderland will be reluctant to lose Clarke, and there is no doubt it would be a big blow if he was to leave the club, but as Ipswich step up their pursuit, they will need to be braced for his departure.