Regis Le Bris has revealed that Dennis Cirkin won't be involved for Sunderland in their Friday night match against promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Cirkin has been one of Sunderland's best players this season. His rise in performance has coincided with Le Bris' tenure and an improved fitness record, but that took a blow over the November international break.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product had to undergo minor surgery to sort out a broken wrist, which he had suffered in the first of the side's current run of five draws on the bounce, against Queens Park Rangers.

Sunderland's current form (as of 28/11/24) W D D D D D

Cirkin played through the next two games, despite the fracture, but was forced to have the procedure over the two-week interval, which is why he missed the Millwall and West Bromwich Albion games.

Aji Alese and Trai Hume have deputised in his place. There was some hope that the 22-year-old would be fit for Sunderland's big clash at Bramall Lane on Friday evening, but an update from the boss had put pale to that notion.

The French boss has revealed that the match against the Blades will come too early for Cirkin, who is still working to get his wrist back to a point of decent enough health so that he's able to play games again.

"It would be too risky to use him tomorrow night. We will be patient," said Le Bris, ahead of the United match.

The surgery on the left-back's wrist went well, as was revealed in the head coach's pre-West Brom press conference, but, even then, Le Bris said that they would need to wait.

Not having his first-choice left-back will make the contest against Chris Wilder's side even tougher for the Black Cats, but Le Bris isn't shying away from the good qualities of the upcoming opposition.

He stated: "We have to show our balance and versatility. This is a very tough opponent. We have to master all phases of the game and be more clinical."

Cirkin's name had been mentioned by the Sunday Mirror (page 69) as a possible transfer target for Leeds United in the January window. His current absence has exposed the lack of depth the Black Cats have at left-back, without former Whites man Leo Hjelde being fit, so losing Cirkin to a promotion rival would be a big loss, if a deal was to materialise.

Sunderland should bring Aji Alese back to the starting Xi for Sheffield United

The defensive unit that Sunderland had against the Baggies is almost as well-balanced as they are going to get without Cirkin. It meant moving Trai Hume out of his natural right-back spot, but Luke O'Nien did a fine enough job in his place.

But you don't want to diminish the qualities of the Northern Irish international in order to fit somebody else in who would also be out of position.

Alese, who's left-footed, was used on the left-flank against Millwall. This was his first game back after picking up an ankle injury in late August, so he was understandably rested for the Albion match a few days later.

Now, though, he should be fit to start again. His presence allows Hume to go back to his natural slot on the right, and Alese's left-footed nature should help with Sunderland's build-up play too.