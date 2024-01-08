Highlights Alex Pritchard has been a valuable player for Sunderland, contributing with goals and assists in both League One and Championship seasons.

Pritchard showcased his skills in a recent match, scoring a stunning goal and demonstrating good passing and shooting accuracy.

Sunderland must make a decision on Pritchard's contract soon, as he could potentially leave the club as a free agent if not offered a new deal.

Sunderland ace Alex Pritchard joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2021, and has served the north-east outfit well, making over 100 appearances, and he helped the club get back to the Championship by producing a return of four goals and seven assists in the 2021/22 League One season which saw the Mackems win the play-off final.

And during the 2022/23 Championship campaign, the former Norwich and Huddersfield man managed four goals and six assists as the Black Cats, then managed by Tony Mowbray, reached the play-offs but did not achieve their improbable dream of back-to-back promotions as they lost out at the semi-final stages to eventual promotion winners Luton Town.

At 30 years old, Pritchard still has a lot to offer to the Black Cats, which he proved during his side's 2-0 win over Preston at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day as the midfielder scored a rocket from outside the box to put the hosts ahead in the tenth minute.

Of course, that goal is rightly the highlight of Pritchard's positive performance against North End, but there were other admirable aspects of his play that afternoon which will have caught the eye of Black Cats boss Mick Beale.

According to FotMob, in the Mackems' clash with the Lancashire outfit, Pritchard had a pass accuracy of 82% as he completed 32 of the 39 passes he attempted, meanwhile he had a shot accuracy of 67% as two out of his three attempts were on target.

If the 30-year-old continues to perform in this manner, that could be great news for the Black Cats, who will want to put their FA Cup loss to bitter rivals Newcastle United to one side, and maintain focus on their play-off hunt.

Prior to their FA Cup defeat, two wins from three in the Championship has seen Beale's side climb into the top six, and upcoming clashes with Ipswich and Hull could prove to be key in shaping the rest of the Mackems' season.

Beale has to make a decision on Pritchard

The midfielder's current contract expires at the end of the season, which means that he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas while by the end of the season, he could sign for a Championship rival as a free agent if the Black Cats do not tie him down to a new deal.

The Mackems have a young squad, and Pritchard is one of the more senior players at the side, so the Mackems faithful will be desperate to know whether or not the ace is staying at the Stadium of Light for the long run, and it is a situation Beale must rectify one way or the other.

Should the Black Cats give Pritchard a new deal?

The Mackems' ethos is clearly to place a lot of faith in young players, which is something the club are clearly reaping rewards from as 23-year-old Jack Clarke continues to solidify his status as one of the Championship's most dangerous wingers, while the performances of 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham have even caught the eye of Real Madrid where his older brother Jude has become a global star.

Related Carlton Palmer tips Birmingham City to hijack deal Sunderland and Leicester City are chasing Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks Amad Diallo would prefer a move back to Sunderland, following last season's successful loan spell.

But it could be argued that experienced players such as Pritchard are necessary to achieving goals such as reaching an all-important play-off spot, and the midfielder has Premier League experience, something which very few of the Black Cats' starlets can boast.

Furthermore, at 30 years old, Pritchard still has a good few years left in the tank and if his performance on New Year's Day is something to go by, his best performances in red and white could still be ahead of him.