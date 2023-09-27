Highlights Sunderland's squad has become one of the youngest in the Football League, with an average age of just 23.4 years.

The club continued this trend in the summer transfer window, signing 11 players aged 24 or younger.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson's new long-term contract shows the club's commitment to backing their young players and securing their future at Sunderland.

Recent seasons do seem to have seen something of a trend developing around the first-team squad at Sunderland.

Following the acquisition of the club by young French businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus back in February 2021, the Black Cats' squad has become one of the youngest in the Football League.

Indeed, last season Sunderland were able to boast the youngest squad in the Championship, with an average of just 23.4 years.

That lack of experience is not something that hindered the Black Cats, in what was there first season back in the second-tier, as they defied expectations to finish sixth in the final standings.

While they were then ultimately denied a second consecutive promotion following a defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals of the lay-offs, that did still seem to show the way forward for Sunderland, by building a young squad already capable of competing for success, that is only likely to get better with more experience.

As a result, it is perhaps no surprise that Sunderland then looked to continue that trend, in this summer's transfer window.

How did the summer window play out for Sunderland?

This summer saw the continuation on bringing young prospects to the Stadium of Light in the transfer market.

With the exception of 29-year-old Bradley Dack - who is already familiar to head coach Tony Mowbray from their successful time together at Blackburn Rovers - every other one of the 11 players signed by the Black Cats was aged either 24 or younger.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Meanwhile, more experienced players such as 31-year-old Bailey Wright, 33-year-old Danny Batth, 30-year-old Carl Winchester, and even two 27-year-old's in Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch, were allowed to leave the club before the market closed.

As a result, the Black Cats once again have the youngest squad in the Championship, with an average age that has now dropped to 22.7.

Given all of those players signed apart from Chelsea striker Mason Burstow have joined Sunderland on a permanent basis, that means that those young prospects, now have their futures secure at the Stadium of Light for the long term, ensuring they can become even greater assets for the club in the future.

Since the transfer window has closed though, one piece of business completed by Sunderland, has shown that it is not just in the market, where they appear to be focusing their efforts on securing the services of talented young players for years to come.

How does Anthony Patterson's new contract tie with Sunderland's transfer business?

On Friday, Sunderland announced that goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has signed a new long term contract with the club.

The goalkeeper has come through the academy ranks with the Black Cats, and established himself as their first choice option between the posts last season, when he played in every single Championship regular season and play-off game for the club.

That is undoubtedly an impressive rise for the 23-year-old a such an early stage of his career, especially given that he had been playing on loan in the National League with Notts County just a season before.

Indeed, Patterson's form has continued into the current campaign, where he has again been an ever present between the posts for Mowbray's side in the Championship.

As a result, that continues to back up the club's willingness to back their young players to do the job for them.

Meanwhile, this new deal he has signed at the Stadium of Light, ensures that he, along with those being signed by the club, is a current Sunderland prospect, whose continued development they will be able to benefit from in the years to come.

Given they will need that consistent presence within the squad to help integrate those new signings that may arrive year on year, this feels like it could be a particularly important deal for the club, even beyond Patterson's abilities between the posts, in showing the club can keep these exciting young players, as well as bring them in.

With that in mind, it seems that backing up the trends they showed in this summer's transfer window with this new deal for Patterson, suggests that things are moving in the right direction, when it comes to Louis-Dreyfus' apparent intentions, for this Sunderland squad.