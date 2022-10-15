Sunderland receive tentative Friday night player boost

Sunderland were boosted by Niall Huggins’ return last night for the U21s.

Huggins has played only four times for Sunderland since arriving at the Stadium of Light from Leeds United in 2021.

A back injury and a number of setbacks have impacted him since then, with his last appearance on 28th September 2021 in a 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

However, last night, Huggins was able to step up his return to action for Sunderland’s U21s, who were beaten 3-1 by Reading in the Premier League Cup last night.

The 21-year-old only managed 45 minutes in the game having started, which Graeme Murty was able to expand on post-match.

He told Chronicle Live: “Well we didn’t know whether he was going to be involved or not. They played an 11 vs 11 for the first team when they were setting up in shape in preparation for the weekend, he came through really well so the first team said we can accelerate him and stick him in.

“I thought there were some really good bits and it’s great to see him back. He was full of beans and desperate to be involved so I’m really happy for him to come through unscathed and I thought he showed bits of why he’s a first team players.”

When Huggins is going to be available for first-team selection remains to be seen, as Tony Mowbray motors on with the Black Cats in the Championship.

Interestingly, the last time that Huggins was able to feature for the senior side at Sunderland was when Lee Johnson was in-charge, meaning he was unavailable to Alex Neil during his entire tenure as Sunderland returned to the Championship through the play-offs.

Mowbray is now at the helm at the Stadium of Light following Neil’s move to Stoke City. Sunderland sit 13th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

It’s great to see Huggins back, mainly for the player in question. He’s still early in his career and took the move from Leeds to Sunderland, looking to further his experiences. This injury has denied him the chance to do that.

So, to see him back is massively encouraging.

Sunderland will have to manage his body carefully and give him time, but when he can return, he will be a useful option for Mowbray in a number of positions.

Thoughts? Let us know!