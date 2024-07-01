Sunderland could be set to miss out on the signing of long-standing transfer target Divin Mubama, who is now inclining towards a move to mainland Europe.

This is according to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella on X, where he has provided a crucial update on the present state of play with the out-of-contract forward.

The Mackems' admiration of the 19-year-old West Ham forward replicates the progressive recruitment philosophy endorsed by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and co following his takeover of the club in 2021, which has seen Sunderland possess the youngest squad in the Championship for the last two seasons.

Having previously spent recklessly to the point of financial oblivion during their final years in the Premier League, Sunderland now operate with a sustainable buy-low and sell-high transfer model that will undoubtedly pay dividends when the likes of Jack Clarke, Anthony Patterson and Jobe Bellingham eventually move on.

While the recruitment template is undeniably financially-viable, it has threatened to have a counterproductive impact in terms of getting the supporters onside, who are eager to see more young acquisitions made by the club have a quicker influence on proceedings.

But Mubama, who was recently released by West Ham United despite being held in glowing regard for quite some time at the London Stadium, made twelve appearances for the Hammers last term and certainly fits the criteria of the Sunderland hierarchy ahead of a transfer showdown.

Divin Mubama's stats in youth competitions for West Ham United, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 47 30 4 Premier League 2 30 16 2 FA Youth Cup 9 10 2

Divin Mubama transfer claim made amid Sunderland interest

Kinsella claims that Mubama has received interest from undisclosed suitors across the Premier League, Championship and Europe, with the latter option reportedly being the teenager's preference as things stand, although a move doesn't appear imminent.

It still represents a potential source of real frustration for Sunderland though, who, according to The Athletic only in May, were the front-runners in the race for Mubama's signature this summer.

Mubama had previously been courted by both West Brom and Everton, having reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract at the start of this season with less than 12 months to go on his deal.

Divin Mubama has plenty of promise, but he's a potential contradiction for Sunderland

Now, Mubama's age and availability does mean that he personifies the strategic direction that the Mackems' top brass are looking to take the club in.

However, you could well argue that he represents a potential contradiction for the consistent recruitment framework implanted by Sunderland, who acquired Luis Semedo (20) and Eliezer Mayenda (19) only last summer.

Both were untested in the senior game and their collective shortage of tangible experience was evident as the duo failed to register a single goal apiece in an underwhelming campaign for all involved.

But to play devil's advocate here, when you sign talent of that age where the upside pertains to long-term potential instead of instant gain, you're making an unwavering show of commitment to nurturing, cultivating and persisting them for a number of years, which would leave the players and the club themselves wholly undermined in the event of Mubama's signing.

Mubama certainly appears to be a real prospect, as evidenced by his goalscoring form at age-group level and the standard of interest in his signature, but there are certain parallels to be made between himself, Semedo and Mayenda, all of whom have little know-how of the senior game.

Related Sunderland urged to complete West Ham transfer along with "priority" deal West Ham starlet Divin Mubama has been linked with a move to Wearside, but the Black Cats already have plenty of up-and-coming strikers

That's not to say Mubama would be a poor pickup.

Indeed, acquiring his services would represent a significant success for many Championship rivals, for example, but the prospect of him to the Stadium of Light admittedly reveals a flaw in Sunderland's investment that they should first be looking to make good on.