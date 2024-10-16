Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt has been spotted back in training ahead of this weekend’s clash against Hull City.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Dutchman has been on the grass as he continues his recovery from knee injury.

Seelt’s last appearance for the Black Cats came in March in a 4-2 loss to Southampton, and he subsequently picked up an issue that kept him out not just for the rest of last season, but for the opening couple of months of the current campaign.

He featured 17 times in the Championship last year for the Black Cats as they finished 16th in the standings, starting 11 times.

The ex-PSV man will be hoping to make a full recovery from his knee injury as quickly as possible in order to earn a place in Régis Le Bris’ first-team plans, having yet to work with the Frenchman after his appointment as head coach in the summer.

Jenson Seelt - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 17 (11) 0 (1)

Seelt has been spotted back on the training ground out on the grass this week as he continues to work on his comeback from injury.

A cruciate ligament injury in March was given a nine-month recovery process, meaning he could still be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.

However, the club will be encouraged by his return to individual training, with the player even posting an image on his personal Instagram account of him working with the ball again.

Seelt signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2023 from PSV Eindhoven, and was proving a useful addition to the senior squad prior to his injury.

It’s unlikely he will play any kind of role in the team’s upcoming fixtures against Hull, Luton Town or Oxford United, but a return to the squad within the next month could be on the cards.

The centre-back will likely have to work with the under-21's side to prove his fitness before making his comeback to the first team, with the club unlikely to rush him back into the fold.

His return will be a boost to Régis Le Bris’ side, particularly given the other injury issues through the squad, as they eye a promotion challenge this season.

Sunderland’s promotion ambition

Sunderland are top of the Championship table after the opening nine fixtures, but only five points separate the top nine.

It is still quite tight at the top of the second division in these early stages, with the league set to return to action this weekend after the October international break.

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways after going into the break off the back of a 2-2 draw at home to rivals Leeds United.

Le Bris’ side travel to the MKM Stadium on Sunday to take on Hull in a 3pm kick-off.

Jenson Seelt’s return to Sunderland squad will be a boost for Regis Le Bris

Sunderland have had their fair share of injury issues at the back this season through Seelt and Dan Ballard both being unavailable.

Having both on their way back to full fitness will be a boost for the squad, especially given their promotion hopes.

Seelt showed plenty of promise last year, but injury ended his campaign as early as March, so he hasn’t had the chance to prove himself under the new head coach.

His return to the squad will be his chance to prove to Le Bris that he can contribute to their push for a top two or top six finish this season.