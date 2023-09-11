Highlights Daniel Ballard's fitness has been called into question ahead of Sunderland's match against QPR, but he overcame his issue and played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Ballard has become an important player for Sunderland and has been available for all of their league fixtures this season.

The evidence suggests that Ballard will be available for Saturday's match against QPR, as he has proven his fitness by playing the full 90 minutes in the recent international fixture.

Sunderland have received a fitness boost ahead of their upcoming clash with QPR this weekend with Daniel Ballard expected to be available, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Tony Mowbray’s side will return to league action on Saturday following the September international break.

The fitness of Ballard has been called into question going into the fixture with the Hoops during the defender’s time with the Northern Ireland camp.

The 23-year-old was absent for the national team’s 4-2 defeat to Slovenia for Euro 2024 qualifying on Thursday night.

However, he overcame his fitness issue to appear for Michael O’Neill’s side on Sunday night in a 1-0 loss to Kazakhstan.

Trai Hume also featured as the pair played the full 90 minutes in the Astana Arena.

Is Daniel Ballard a key player for Sunderland?

Ballard has become an important player for Sunderland since joining the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

The defender suffered from numerous fitness issues in his first campaign at the Stadium of Light, ultimately only playing 19 times in the league as the Black Cats earned a sixth-place finish in the Championship.

But he has been ready and available so far this season, which has seen him play in each of Sunderland’s first five league fixtures.

If Mowbray’s side are going to compete for promotion to the Premier League again this campaign, then the Northern Irishman is likely to be a big part of the team going forward.

Mowbray will be delighted to see that he is capable of playing 90 minutes, and will be hoping that Ballard picked up no further knocks in Kazakhstan.

The defeat has ended Northern Ireland’s chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany next year.

The team has earned just three points from six games, sitting fifth in a group containing six nations.

How has the start of the season gone for Sunderland?

Sunderland are currently sitting ninth in the Championship table after five fixtures.

A slow start has picked up after a couple of good results before the break, including a 5-0 hammering of Southampton.

Mowbray’s side jumped up the standings with an emphatic victory over one of the promotion favourites.

The Black Cats have earned two wins, one draw and two defeats so far this season, but will be looking to maintain their current unbeaten run when they face QPR this weekend.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are 17th, but sit just one point behind Sunderland in the table going into their meeting at Loftus Road on 16 September.

Will Daniel Ballard feature for Sunderland against QPR?

The evidence from Sunday night suggests that Ballard will be available for Mowbray’s side this weekend.

As long as he is fit, then Ballard is likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet at the Stadium of Light this season.

The defender suffered disappointment at the weekend with back-to-back defeats ending Northern Ireland’s hopes of a Euro 2024 journey.

But all that will matter to Mowbray is that he has proven his fitness by featuring for all 90 minutes against Kazakhstan, and the match taking place on Sunday should give him ample time to rest and prepare for QPR on Saturday.