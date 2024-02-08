Highlights Jobe Bellingham impressed in his first season at Sunderland, quickly becoming a key part of the team.

There have been reports of interest from Real Madrid, but it is unlikely they will make a move for him soon.

Bellingham's form has declined recently, and he still has more development to do before reaching the highest level.

Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed a successful first season at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland agreed a fee to sign the teenager from Birmingham City in a deal in the region of £3 million.

This was a lot of money to spend on a 17-year-old who lacked experience in the Championship, but he cemented himself as a key part of the team almost immediately.

This led to reports of interest from Real Madrid, who recently splurged £88.5 million to sign Jobe’s older brother Jude from Borussia Dortmund.

While it is not expected that the Spanish giants will make a move for the younger Bellingham any time soon, it has been noted that the midfielder is on their radar.

Jobe Bellingham’s impressive first half of the season

It wasn’t sounding too far-fetched that a club like Madrid might be taking interest in the midfielder too when you consider how smooth his transition was from Birmingham to Sunderland.

Not only did he take the step up to a club chasing promotion to the Premier League, but he earned his way into Tony Mowbray’s starting lineup instantly, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet with his performances.

The then Sunderland boss even admitted that he had to take the midfielder out of the team, as he didn’t want to risk over-playing him.

Jobe Bellingham stats - last 365 days Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. midfielders) Non-penalty goals 0.13 80 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.21 98 Shots 1.58 81 Assists 0.03 27 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.07 51 npxG + xAG 0.29 88 Shot-creating actions 2.49 59

"At just turned 18, I feel I have a duty of care to a young guy who is an amazing footballer and an amazing human being who is desperate to do well and is so conscientious,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live, after a 1-1 draw with Millwall in December.

“I sat him in my office the other day and said 'listen, this is the opportunity, this is the third game in the space of a week and we are going to leave you out of this one'.

That 1-1 draw ended up being Mowbray’s last in charge before being dismissed, with Michael Beale replacing the 60-year-old.

The teenager contributed four goals and one assist from midfield, having started 20 of the team’s opening 21 games of the campaign.

Not only did he make the position his own, but the club has now become reliant on him performing well to continue their push for promotion.

Jobe Bellingham’s decline in form at Sunderland

That is a lot of responsibility to take on at just 18-years-of-age.

The pressure of this big-money move didn’t phase Bellingham whatsoever at the start of the season, leading to comparisons with his older superstar brother, who similarly broke into the Madrid team without struggling under the weight of the immense price tag.

However, the last couple of months have seen some growing pains at last for the promising youngster.

His form has struggled to hit the same heights under Beale as it did under Mowbray, with the midfielder yet to register a single goal or assist under the new head coach.

Perhaps the change in manager has had a detrimental impact on his development, or perhaps greater rest is needed in the short-term, as he has continued to start every game since missing the Millwall draw.

But one thing is clear, talk of Real Madrid is still quite premature for Bellingham, who has some more development to do before he can dream of playing at the highest level.