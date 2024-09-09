Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are watching Sunderland starlet, Chris Rigg, as reported by HTIC.

According to the website, European giants, Dortmund, view Rigg as the ideal candidate to follow in Jude Bellingham's footsteps, who the club signed from Birmingham City before he moved to Madrid.

The website also reports that Real have been watching Rigg for the past year and are monitoring the progress of the 17-year-old.

Chris Rigg attracting attention from European giants

Given the teenager's start to the 2024/25 Championship season, it is no surprise to hear of attention from some of Europe's greatest clubs.

The midfielder has started the season in fine form, and despite starting on the bench in Sunderland's opening day victory over Cardiff City, he has worked his way into Regis Le Bris' first team and has produced some inspiring performances.

Interest in Rigg is nothing new. Prior to signing his first professional contract with the Black Cats, Manchester United were reportedly ready to make a summer bid for the midfielder, with Newcastle United and Arsenal also keen, as per the Northern Echo.

Despite the reported interest, Rigg remained on Wearside and signed his first professional contract, penning a three-year deal with the club.

Given Rigg's age and talent, it is no wonder that interest has risen, with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig reportedly interested in the player. Furthermore, Dortmund believe that the route they can offer would be appealing to the 17-year-old.

According to HTIC, the website has been told by scouts of two top European sides, that Rigg is regarded as the best young English player since Jude Bellingham.

With interest in Rigg gathering, it is believed he could be the next big money move out of the Championship, following in the footsteps of Adam Wharton and Archie Gray.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland performances warrant interest in his services

When a player makes their professional debut for a reputable club at 15 years of age, they must be regarded as a special talent.

In January 2023, Rigg became Sunderland's youngest-ever outfield player by making his debut against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup at age 15. Despite his tender age, the midfielder earned his debut on merit, with his potential unmeasurable.

Last season, the midfielder started to make more of an impact on the first team and made 21 Championship appearances for the club, with his first league goal coming in Sunderland's 5-0 win over Southampton.

However, his performances this season have got everybody talking. Despite starting on the bench in the Wearsiders' opening game of the season, Rigg worked his way into the first team with some truly magnificent performances.

Playing in central midfield, Rigg has shown that there are many layers to his all-round game. The teenager's ability to break through the lines and pick out a pinpoint pass is remarkable and against Portsmouth, he showed a different side to his game by flying into a crunching tackle, which set the Black Cats on their way to goal.

It must be noted, that the midfielder's performances led to Alan Browne being dropped against Burnley, while his captain, Dan Neil, now faces a tough task in breaking back into the first team following suspension.

If Rigg carries on performing as he has, then it would not be surprising if the Black Cats faced a battle to keep hold of him in the January transfer window. However, Sunderland fans will be hoping the Hebburn-born midfielder can lead them to the Premier League.

Chris Rigg's career statistics at Sunderland to date - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 30 3 0

Given Rigg's astronomical talent, it is no wonder that some of Europe's top clubs are looking at the 17-year-old.

Since making his debut at 15 years of age, the midfielder has developed considerably and has produced some exceptional performances for Sunderland this season.

With interest in Rigg growing, the North East club will face a battle to keep him in the future, but will be hoping he can lead them to the Premier League.