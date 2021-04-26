Sunderland readying move for attacking midfielder as Lee Johnson eyes new additions

Sunderland are looking to sign Northampton Town youngster Tom Scott on a professional deal after he impressed on trial with the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson’s side are currently pushing for promotion to the Championship, but whether they go up or not, it’s sure to be a busy summer at the Stadium of Light as the new regime look to make their mark on the club.

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has made it clear that he wants to make major changes at Sunderland, with a focus on the academy as well as the first-team.

And, according to Football Insider, Scott is someone who could join to link up with the development squad next season.

The attacking midfielder is only on a scholarship deal with the Cobblers, and the update states that Sunderland will give the 18-year-old his first pro deal.

Whilst he would link up with the U23s initially on Wearside, the report explains that the Black Cats have high hopes for Scott and believe he will make an impact in the first-team in the years to come.

The verdict

Scott isn’t a name that Sunderland fans will be familiar with, but they should be encouraged that the club are looking at exciting talents for the future.

Pleasingly on this, the coaching staff have had the chance to see Scott in close quarters and they have clearly been impressed.

So, fans should trust the judgement of the recruitment team and coaches on this one and it will be interesting to see if it happens and how Scott’s career develops.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.