Sunderland readying move for 23-y/o Wolves man

Sunderland are interested in making a move to bring Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on loan to the Stadium of the Light this summer, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland will be in the market for a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window having seen Jon McLaughlin depart the club at the end of his deal and signing for Rangers, meaning the Black Cats will need to provide some extra back up and competition for Lee Burge.

Sarkic has only just arrived at Wolves on a three-year deal after he left Premier League rivals Aston Villa following his contract coming to an end at Villa Park, but with Nuno Espírito Santo being able to call upon Portugal’s number one keeper Rui Patricio it could mean the 23-year-old might be allowed out on loan next term.

The keeper enjoyed a fairly successful loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Livingstone this season, making 18 appearances and recording an impressive tally of seven clean sheets in those matches – and it could be interesting to see how he would perform under the pressures of playing for Sunderland in League One.

Sunderland. Looking into loan deal for keeper Sarkic. Just joined Wolves from Villa. However may be available. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

The verdict

This would appear to be a potentially wise move for Sunderland were they to bring in Sarkic on loan this summer, with the Black Cats needing to find an affordable replacement for McLaughlin.

However, Sarkic remains very inexperienced having only really enjoyed a prolonged first-team run with Livingstone this season, and that means that his qualities are largely untested, but given he has just been snapped up by Wolves whose recruitment is usually very strong he must have lots of ability.

Playing at the Stadium of Light week in week out would be excellent for the keeper’s development and you can certainly see how Wolves could see it as an ideal place for him to go and get regular first-team football next season.