Sunderland ready to let high-profile player make Stadium of Light departure

Sunderland are ready to listen to offers for Will Grigg this summer, with the club looking to free up their wage bill heading into next season.

Grigg joined Sunderland last season, arriving in the January transfer window on deadline day from Wigan Athletic for a reported fee of £4m.

Grigg had been a prolific goalscorer at League One level for Wigan, but the Northern Ireland international has since been a major flop for the Black Cats.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals in 49 appearances for the Black Cats, making only eight league starts this season.

With Sunderland missing out on promotion to League One via the play-offs for the second season running, Phil Parkinson will undoubtedly look to reshape his squad this summer ahead of next season.

According to the Northern Echo, the club are ready to listen to offers for Grigg, who is believed to be one of the highest-earning players at the club.

Blackpool and Salford were recently linked with Grigg, and it remains to be seen whether those two sides look to reignite interest in the striker this summer.

The Verdict

It’s definitely the right decision from Sunderland to let Grigg go.

He arrived at the Stadium of Light hoping to replace Josh Maja’s goals, but it just hasn’t worked out and it has turned out to be an expensive mistake.

Getting him off the wage bill and receiving any kind of fee for him would be a weight off the club’s shoulders and it will be a massive help ahead of next season.