Sunderland reach transfer agreement for Will Grigg amid Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton interest

Will Grigg’s nightmare time at Sunderland is set to be over as he is heading to fellow League One side Rotherham United on loan, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a host of clubs in the last few days, with Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic both linked and even Sheffield Wednesday’s name being thrown into the ring earlier on deadline day.

But it is the Millers who have seemingly won the race for the 30-year-old’s signature on a season-long loan deal, two-and-a-half years after he joined the Black Cats in a £3 million deal.

Grigg never really got going on Wearside, scoring five times in his first half-season but suffered a confidence crisis in-front of goal the following campaign, netting just three times in 27 outings.

12 of these 25 Rotherham United facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They were founded in 1935 Real Fake

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign out on loan at former club MK Dons, where he managed to net eight times in 20 appearances but he was still out of favour under Lee Johnson when he returned to Sunderland this summer.

Wanting to be closer to his family in the Midlands, Grigg has seemingly secured himself a move that does just than and he will bolster Paul Warne’s options for the rest of the season.

The Verdict

With just a year remaining on his Sunderland contract, you’d have to assume that this deal ends his time on Wearside.

Grigg has already proven in 2021 that he knows how to find the back of the net still at League One level – he just needs a bit of confidence and a manager that believes in him.

Warne will not settle for anything less than 100% from his players and being a striker himself in his playing days, Warne seems to get the best out of his attacking talents.

The Millers are already well-stocked up-front with Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith along with Josh Kayode and Kieran Sadlier deputising, but Grigg offers something different and if he can find his goalscoring touch this could be a brilliant deal for the Yorkshire side.