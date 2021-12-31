Sunderland reach transfer agreement for Manchester City player

League One high flyers Sunderland are set to bring Patrick Roberts to the club from Manchester City for the rest of the season, according to Football Insider.

Roberts joined City in 2015 as a teenager from Fulham but has only ever made one league appearance for the club and has spent several seasons on loan spells at different outfits.

The winger’s best stint came at Celtic between 2016 and 2018 when he scored 15 goals in 55 Scottish Premiership outings, before less successful moves to Girona, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Derby County followed.

Roberts signed for French side Troyes in the summer transfer window but played just once in Ligue 1 this season, paving the way for his loan to be terminated.

He will now head to Wearside to link up with Lee Johnson’s side and fellow Citizen Callum Doyle, who has played a key part in the Black Cats’ good form this season.

And he will provide some competition in the wide areas – especially with Aiden McGeady sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

The Verdict

The 24-year-old has never played in League One before so this could be considered as somewhat of a coup.

Roberts was once one of the most talked-about talents in the country but he’s failed to capitalise on his early promise and has had several wasted loan spells.

If he had his head screwed on though, Roberts could be an immense asset to have, especially in a League One promotion race.

Johnson will just need to keep him focused on the job at hand and we could see a revitalised player at the Stadium of Light.