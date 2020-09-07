Sunderland reach transfer agreement for attacker

Sunderland have agreed a deal with striker Danny Graham for the forward to return to the club on a one-year contract, according to Football Insider.

The club has been weighing up a move for the forward since he left Blackburn Rovers earlier on this summer and it looks as though things are now close to being confirmed.

The striker is set to sign a one-year deal and that will keep him at the club for the duration of a campaign that fans will hope sees them return to the Championship after what will be three years away.

Graham, of course, has experience of firing a side up from League One after doing so with Blackburn Rovers and he was still scoring goals in the Championship last season so this could be a good signing.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans want to see goals next season and they will hope Graham can provide them.

He struggled for goals last time he was at the club but things have changed both on Wearside and for him since then so that shouldn’t really have too much bearing on how things go this time around.

It’s a short-term deal, and one supporters will hope proves to be successful.