Sunderland quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Sunderland are aiming for an exciting end to their League One campaign.

Under Alex Neil, the club look set to have a chance to finish in the play-off places and compete for a return to the Sky Bet Championship.

With that being said, why not take this Football League World quiz all about where these Sunderland players past and present started their careers.

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

1 of 20

Luke O'Nien


