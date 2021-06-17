Lee Johnson’s squad could have a very different look to it next season.

A number of players have already been told that they’re going to be moving on this summer, while several others are still in talks over extending their contracts.

With no new arrivals yet to sign, it seems that Sunderland have got a lot of work to do to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

There are 17 members of the first team group right now, but how much do you know about them? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

Sunderland quiz: One question about every player in the Black Cats' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 17 Where did Lee Burge start his career? QPR Lincoln City Coventry City Burton Albion