Sunderland have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past decade or so and the Stadium of Light has hosted many of the key moments.

The Black Cats were battling away in the Premier League not long ago but a dramatic fall from grace saw them relegated in back-to-back seasons and they’ve not been able to get out of League One since.

Even so, thousands still turn up to roar on Sunderland every week and Alex Neil will be hoping to reward them with promotion this term.

Our quiz today is all about their home ground, what we’re asking is: Does the Stadium of Light have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

Sunderland quiz: Does the Stadium of Light have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Portman Road (Ipswich) Bigger Smaller