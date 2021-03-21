Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Sunderland quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the Stadium of Light – But are they true?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland are one of the EFL’s most in-form teams right now.

After spending almost three seasons in League One the Black Cats are fighting hard to secure promotion back to the Championship as they look to move themselves back up the football pyramid.

The Wearsiders are far too big a club to be challenging in the third tier – you only have to look at the stadium to see that.

The Stadium Of Light is a hugely impressive arena at any level, but how much do you know about the Sunderland ground?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 19

The Stadium Of Light is all-seater


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Sunderland quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the Stadium of Light – But are they true?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: