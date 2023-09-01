Highlights Sunderland is pushing to sign Edouard Michut from Paris St-Germain, showing interest in strengthening their midfield department.

The Black Cats could be busy on transfer deadline day, with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts linked to moves to Southampton.

Michut has already spent a season on Wearside, knows the local area and players, making him a potential good squad option for Sunderland.

Sunderland are currently pushing to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, according to L'Equipe (via Get Football News France).

The Black Cats could endure a very busy transfer deadline day, with Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts being heavily linked with moves to Southampton.

The Saints have reportedly had a bid accepted for Stewart, who is now travelling down south to complete his move to St Mary's after managing to do enough last season to put himself in the shop window.

A bid has gone in for Roberts, but he's less certain to leave at this point with the two teams seemingly yet to reach a breakthrough in negotiations.

As well as letting a couple go, the Black Cats may also be keen to bring some players in before the 11pm deadline with their forward department definitely needing to be strengthened regardless of whether Stewart seals a move to the south coast or not.

And it looks as though they want to strengthen their midfield area too.

Sunderland's midfield department

Technically, Corry Evans, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neil, Jay Matete and Pierre Ekwah are all available as midfield options as well as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg who can probably drop deep.

However, Evans has been unavailable for a while and you just feel the likes of Neil and Ekwah could benefit from having more competition for their starting spots.

That pairing of Neil and Ekwah is probably one that will bring the Black Cats success in the long term - but they need to be put under pressure but others in their position to give themselves the best chance of the duo retaining high performance levels.

Bradley Dack is another midfield option along with Alex Pritchard, but both of them have become accustomed to more advanced roles.

Still, they could take up a starting spot and that will minimise the number of midfielders they need to bring in.

There is probably a gap for another defensive midfielder to arrive though and with this in mind, it isn't a surprise that they are seemingly targeting this area.

Should Sunderland make another move for Edouard Michut?

Although it isn't a surprise that they are targeting a midfielder, it's a slight shock that they are going for Michut, having opted against signing him permanently earlier this summer.

But he showed promise during his first season on Wearside and this is a reason why it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Black Cats to bring him in.

It's often hard to settle at a club when a player arrives when the season has already started - but Michut is already accustomed the life in the local area, knows Tony Mowbray well and also plenty of the players.

He was part of a squad that helped the Wearside outfit to secure a top-six finish and would definitely be a good squad option to have.

Whether this would be a good move for the PSG man will determine how much game time he gets - and he will have to go above and beyond in training if he wants to be in the first 11 regularly.

He may have plenty of options on the table today, with Swiss, Belgian and Turkish clubs also interested in the Frenchman.