Sunderland are in talks with Burnley as they look to sign Manuel Benson on loan ahead of the 11pm deadline tonight.

Manuel Benson’s career so far

The 26-year-old winger only joined the Clarets from Antwerp in the summer of 2022, and he enjoyed a brilliant first season in English football.

Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title with ease, and Benson played a key role, scoring 11 goals in 33 games, as well as impressing with his all-round game.

However, he has found game time hard to come by since Burnley’s return to the Premier League, as he’s featured just four times so far in the campaign, and he often fails to make the matchday squad due to the options available to Kompany.

Sunderland pushing to sign Manuel Benson

Therefore, a move has been suggested for much of the January window, with reports earlier this month claiming that Leeds United and Southampton were vying for his signature.

Yet, they weren’t able to conclude a deal, with Saints managing to bring in David Brooks from Bournemouth to improve their squad.

And, that has seemingly opened the door for Sunderland, as Football Insider has stated that the Black Cats are working on a late move for the left-footer.

“Sunderland are in talks with Burnley over a late move for winger Manuel Benson, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Black Cats are looking to complete a deal for the 26-year-old winger after talks with Leeds United and Southampton fell through. The two Championship sides struck agreements to sign Benson this month, but both deals collapsed late on.

“Sunderland boss Michael Beale is eager to add a winger to his squad before Thursday’s deadline and has turned to Benson after enquiring about Man United youngster Amad Diallo.”

Manuel Benson would be a great addition for Sunderland

Even though the past six months has been very difficult for Benson, anyone who saw him play for Burnley last season will have recognised that he was a quality operator at this level.

He is technically sound, he has a good turn of pace, and he invariably produced quality from his left foot when he cut in from the right, whether it was by scoring goals or creating chances.

So, he would be a massive signing for Sunderland, and the fact Leeds and Southampton were monitoring him indicates this would be a coup for Michael Beale’s side, who are battling to get into the play-offs this season.

There has been a lot of frustration at the Stadium of Light about how the past month or so has gone, so the win over Stoke City last time out was much-needed. Of course, it doesn’t mean everything is great all of a sudden, but it has eased the pressure, and calmed some of the noise that was building.

Now, it’s about concentrating on that play-off push, and if Benson does join, he could become an important figure for Sunderland over the remaining months.