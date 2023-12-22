Highlights Jobi McAnuff believes Michael Beale is the right fit for Sunderland, despite reservations from supporters.

Beale was named as the Black Cats' new head coach on Monday, replacing Tony Mowbray, who was sacked earlier this month.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since being dismissed by Rangers in October, and he was a surprise choice, with many supporters expressing reservations about his appointment.

Beale has signed a contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026, and chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was delighted to welcome him to the club.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our Club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Throughout our discussions, it was clear that he shares our ideals on implementing a high-performance culture and he is committed to a playing style that we feel is central to our progress."

Sunderland currently sit seventh in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places, and Beale will take charge for the first time when the Black Cats host Coventry City on Saturday.

McAnuff: Beale is a good fit for Sunderland

McAnuff says that while he has some doubts about whether Beale will be able to deliver success for Sunderland, he believes he is the perfect fit for the club's model.

"I've been quite critical of football clubs that have made appointments of managers that don't really fit the bill, if it's a stylistic point of view, if it's a project, what type of manager or coach," McAnuff said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"I think this is a really clear example of a football club in Sunderland with a model, the way that they want to go about things in having a younger coach, and I really have to emphasise the word coach because he's been clear to do that in terms of the difference between that and managing.

"I think what you cannot question about Mick Beale is that he's a fantastic coach on the grass, the question for me is, are you that number one? Are you the one who is going to lead that team and be successful?

"He would say look at my time at QPR I'm sure, and they were on a really good trajectory until that interest came.

"But I think it fits in terms of what Sunderland want, they want someone who is going to come and operate on a day-to-day basis, get his team prepared to go out and play, not get too involved with the off-the-field stuff, transfers, recruitment.

"So at least I would say it's a good fit in terms of profile and type of head coach."

What next for Sunderland?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff that Beale feels a much better fit for Sunderland's structure than Mowbray.

However, after his disappointing spell at Rangers, there are question marks over whether Beale is the right appointment for the Black Cats, and many supporters shared their discontent about the decision on social media.

Of course, the passionate Sunderland fan base will get behind Beale against Coventry on Saturday, but you feel he has to get off to a good start to his reign in order to win over some of his doubters.