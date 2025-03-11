Sunderland are comfortably within their PSR limit, despite the club announcing another loss for the 2023/24 financial year.

It was confirmed that the club had recorded a pre-tax loss of £8.6m in that 12-month period, which was the 18th consecutive year they had lost money.

Sunderland’s PSR situation

More importantly, it meant they had lost £24.7m in the past three-year cycle, which is what PSR takes into account.

Normally, that would put Sunderland above the threshold, as the Wearside outfit are in a position where they can lose £15m in that cycle, as they have received no ‘secure funding’ from the owner, as per The Athletic.

Yet, the update also explains that once allowable deductions are included, Sunderland actually have 'at least £20m in headroom', which means they are well within the limit.

All clubs have allowable deductions for their finances, with work on the academy, stadium and women’s team just some of the examples that aren’t counted towards PSR.

Sunderland are continuing to make progress under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

It’s not nice for fans to see the club post another relatively big loss, but Sunderland are in a healthy position as a football club right now.

The report says that the wages to turnover is 82% right now, with 11 clubs in the Championship exceeding 100%, which is a major worry for those clubs.

As well as that, Sunderland’s latest financial figures don’t include the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich for an initial £15m, so they will expect to look better next year.

The club have recognised the importance of player trading in the modern game, and there are many big assets in the playing squad right now.

Realistically, if Sunderland don’t go up, player sales will follow, but those funds are sure to be reinvested in the team as they try to reach the Premier League. So, with PSR not a major issue now, it’s not likely to be a problem for the Black Cats any time soon.

It has been apparent for some time that the club has a clear strategy, and Sunderland are starting to benefit from that both on and off the pitch.

Championship Table (As of 11/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 36 49 76 2 Sheffield United 36 24 76 3 Burnley 36 39 74 4 Sunderland 36 21 68

Of course, the natural next step is reaching the top-flight, where revenues will increase substantially, and that’s the only focus for all on the football side right now.

Regis Le Bris’ men are currently fourth in the Championship, eight points away from the automatic promotion places, although they do hold a 15-point advantage over seventh place, so a play-off place seems highly likely.