Sunderland loan star Enzo Le Fee feels that a promotion project at the Stadium of Light is "perfect" for his career.

The Frenchman has excelled since arriving on loan from Serie A side Roma, showing why the Italian side paid a fee reportedly worth up to 23 million Euros for the midfielder.

Le Fee scored his first goal for the club during Wednesday's win over Luton Town and is enjoying working under Regis Le Bris, who he played for at Lorient, again.

Despite only being 25 years old, Le Fee is one of the older players in the exciting Sunderland squad and is relishing being able to help the younger players improve.

Ultimately, though, promotion is his goal - a goal which he feels is a perfect way to rejuvenate his career.

Le Fee relishing in promotion challenge

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Le Fee said: "For me, it's the perfect project. A very young team that I can help with my goals, my assists, my fight.

"If I feel good in my head on the pitch, I will help the team for sure. It's confidence.

"I want to help the team to go to the Premier League because I am here for that."

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris had kept up with the Frenchman's career after he left Lorient in 2023. A year at Stade Rennais led to a transfer to Italian giants Roma, where Le Fee's career stalled momentarily.

Enzo Le Fee's Roma stats (all competitions) - per Transfermarkt Appearences 10 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 0

So, when Le Bris sought out Le Fee as one of his main transfer targets, the midfielder didn't need much persuading to rejoin his former boss.

"He asked me how I was feeling in Rome," Le Fee said. "He knew that I didn't play a lot.

"He called me after to speak about the project, but he didn't need to speak a lot because it's him.

"I told my agent, 'I want to go to Sunderland', and now I'm here."

Enzo Le Fee loan deal beneficial for Sunderland and the player

Le Fee only managed 10 games in all competitions for Roma before his January switch to Wearside.

Since he arrived at the Stadium of Light, he has provided a lot for Sunderland fans to be excited about, and equal amounts for fellow promotion hopefuls to be nervous.

Sunderland are unbeaten in the six games since Le Fee's arrival at the club. Three wins and three draws have left the Black Cats five points adrift from the top two.

And, with the promotion race still in the air, he can be a real difference-maker in deciding who achieves promotion to the Premier League.

With the project serving as a way to get his career back on track, he is hoping to reward Sunderland's faith in him by being a major player in their bid for promotion.

However, Sunderland fans will be hoping that, if they are to spend next season in the Premier League, Le Fee will be joining them on the ride.