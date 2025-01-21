Sunderland do have an interest in Preston striker Emil Riis as they look to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the deadline on February 3rd.

It has already been a productive month for the Black Cats, with the high-profile addition of Enzo Le Fee attracting plenty of attention.

However, they still want to add reinforcements, as they look to ensure the squad can last the distance as they push for automatic promotion.

Championship Table (as of 21/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 27 32 56 2 Sheffield United 27 21 55 3 Burnley 27 22 53 4 Sunderland 27 17 51

Sunderland keen on Preston striker Emil Riis

And, according to journalist Michael Graham, the Black Cats are monitoring Riis, as they look to bring in another number nine to ease the burden on Wilson Isidor.

“I'm told that Preston striker Emil Riis is definitely one Sunderland are looking at. How seriously at this stage, I don't know.”

There are major doubts about Riis’ future at Deepdale, as his contract with North End expires in the summer, so this could be Preston’s last chance to get a fee for the player as opposed to losing him on a free in a matter of months.

Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest in the Dane over the past few weeks.

Sunderland’s January transfer plans

This might not be the most exciting signing from the perspective of Sunderland fans, as Riis has a mixed record at this level over the years.

But, he does tick a few boxes for the club, and the fact he knows the league, which would reduce the adaptation period, is another bonus in the January window.

Related Sunderland AFC and Swansea City in transfer race to sign central midfielder The teenage talent could be available this winter as his contract is set to elapse at the end of the season

Given his physicality, Riis would offer a presence up top, and whilst he may not be the most clinical, he will chip in with goals, and he’s the sort of player that the likes of Patrick Roberts and Le Fee could enjoy playing off.

Of course, we don’t know what sort of fee would be required to get this deal done, but his contract status means that he may be available for a cut-price, so it’s certainly one for Sunderland to explore.

Le Bris’ men have enjoyed a fantastic season so far, and the aim now has to be to secure one of those top two spots, even if it will be difficult given the quality they are up against.

So, January doesn’t need to be about major surgery on the Sunderland squad. Instead, the recruitment team must identify the two or three players that could make a difference, and Riis is undoubtedly a different profile in attack.

There will be an expectation that a new striker arrives, and it will be interesting to see who Sunderland do bring in.