Sunderland & Preston among clubs battling for 25-y/o striker ahead of January transfer window

Sunderland, Preston and Wigan are all interested in striker Georgie Kelly, who is available on a free transfer from the end of the month.

The 25-year-old is currently contracted to Irish top-flight side Bohemians, and he has come off the back of a brilliant individual campaign, as he scored 21 goals in 31 league games.

Such form has caught the eye of many clubs, with Football Insider revealing the three English sides are ready to rival unnamed Scottish clubs for Kelly.

With his deal up at the end of December, the forward will be able to sign as a free agent for any club in the January transfer window.

Sunderland and Wigan are both competing for promotion to the Championship this season, so North End may have an advantage over their rivals as Ryan Lowe’s men would be able to offer Kelly second-tier football straight away.

If he does secure a move to either of the three clubs, it would be Kelly’s first taste of English football as he has spent his career in Ireland up to this point, with Derry City, UCD and Dundalk before joining Bohs.

The verdict

You can understand why there is plenty of interest in Kelly because he has shown over the past 12 months that he is a goalscorer.

Of course, playing in League One or the Championship would be a big step up, but the player clearly has talent and to pick him up on a free transfer would be a low-risk move for whoever does win the race for his signature.

It seems as though the striker is going to have a big decision to make on his future and it will be interesting to see where he does end up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.