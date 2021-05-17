Sunderland preparing six-figure offer for midfielder ahead of summer transfer window

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie, according to the Daily Record.

The midfielder has been with the Scottish club since August 2020, and has gone on to make 35 appearances in total for their first-team.

McCrorie has caught the eye with some strong performances this term, with the 23-year-old chipping in with two goals and one assists from his 34 appearances.

His good run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Sunderland being keen on signing him for a fee in the region of £800,000.

The Black Cats are still in the hunt to challenge for promotion into the Championship this season, as they finished fourth in the League One table under the management of Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are set to face Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Black Cats over two legs this week.

McCrorie first signed for Aberdeen on loan from fellow Scottish side Rangers, but made a good impression in his temporary spell with the club.

He went on to sign permanently for them in February 2021, and has gone from strength to strength from then on, which evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Verdict:

This could be a tempting offer for McCrorie this summer.

A move might depend on whether Sunderland are to win promotion into the Championship this season though, as McCrorie strikes me as the sort of player that would be more than good enough to play his football in the second-tier in the near future.

For a fee believed to be in the region of £800,000, this could prove to be a shrewd bit of transfer business by Sunderland, although it remains to be seen as to whether Aberdeen are willing to consider any offers for the 23-year-old.

McCrorie hasn’t been with the Scottish club very long though, so you would imagine that they’ll be keen to keep him with them for the foreseeable future.