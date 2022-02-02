Sunderland prepare to approach 41-year-old for managerial vacancy

League One outfit Sunderland are preparing to interview former Hull City manager Grant McCann for the existing vacancy at the Stadium of Light, as per a Twitter update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 41-year-old was named as one of three early candidates tipped for the role following his dismissal from the MKM Stadium last week, finishing his spell in East Yorkshire on a good note with victories against high-flyers Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth.

Unfortunately for him, new owner Acun Ilicali craved a change in manager with the Turkish businessman making major changes at the club in the early stages of his tenure, and McCann was a victim of that with Shota Arveladze succeeding him.

This sacking was no reflection of his season with the Tigers though, struggling in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign as they looked destined for relegation but managing to turn around their form in November as they were able to climb out of the relegation zone and into a reasonably comfortable position prior to his departure.

He could now be prepared to take on a new challenge on Wearside, although former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and the experienced Paul Cook are also in the race to succeed Lee Johnson according to the Northern Echo.

40-year-old Johnson was dismissed on Sunday evening following the Black Cats’ humiliating 6-0 away defeat against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

This sacking came as a slight surprise considering the third-tier side are only two points adrift of the top two at this stage – but this decision has been taken regardless and McCann may now be set to take on this role.

The Verdict:

This could be a very good appointment for the Black Cats who will want a manager who has experience of winning promotion from the third tier before, something the Northern Irishman has.

The only reservation some would have about this potential agreement is the fact he only left Hull last week – and it makes you question whether he should stay out of the managerial game for a little while longer to take a breather.

He does have momentum to bring into the Stadium of Light though – because the results he managed to pick up in the final stages of his tenure at the MKM Stadium were impressive and it will be interesting to see whether he can continue in the same vein of form with another team.

As an ex-Black Cat, George Honeyman could be of use to his former boss in terms of letting him know what the club is like, although the makeup of the Wearside outfit has probably changed completely since the advanced midfielder’s departure.

Whether McCann would be a better appointment than someone like Neil Warnock remains to be seen – but he’s certainly a respectable candidate and one Sunderland’s board should definitely be seriously considering.