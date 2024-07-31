Romaine Mundle's performances in pre-season have handed Sunderland supporters an exciting potential glimpse into the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

Sunderland have notoriously placed an emphasis upon recruiting both domestic and continental young talent on the cheap, with the eventual ambition of making significant profit following the hoped blossoming of their development in years to come.

The Black Cats have subsequently boasted the youngest squad in the Championship by average age metrics in each of their last two seasons after winning promotion from League one, though the immediate effects of such a youth-centred strategy have varied.

After finishing in fifth position and reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals against all odds in their first campaign back in the division, last term was a monumental disappointment at the Stadium of Light.

Injuries, inconsistency, a failure to adequately replace Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo and, pressingly, the decision to replace Tony Mowbray with Mick Beale, all culminated in a 16th-placed finish, just six points above the drop zone and a whopping 17 away from the prized play-off positions.

It will be hoped, then, that the upcoming Championship campaign can spell rosier fortunes on Wearside and the early indications are that Mundle could hit the ground running next term.

The tricky winger was signed for £2.5 million from Standard Liege during the January transfer window, agreeing a four-year deal with Sunderland just half a season after leaving Tottenham for Belgium, and serving as yet another example of their youth recruitment philosophy.

Romaine Mundle's stats for Tottenham Hotspur at youth level, as per Transfermarkt Appearances 89 Goals 12 Assists 16

Mundle, who was highly-rated during his time with the Tottenham Hotspur academy before moving over to Belgium, has taken time to acclimatise to the Championship thus far.

His sole goal contribution for Sunderland across the second half of the previous season came as he scored in a 4-2 defeat at Southampton back in March, having only started five times.

With several more senior winger options ahead of Mundle though, he has had to bide his time in terms of immediate game-time, but that could potentially come under Regis Le Bris in the near future.

Romaine Mundle has impressed for Sunderland in pre-season

Sunderland's pre-season preparations this summer have been a mixed bag. They initiated their schedule in fine form by claiming a 5-0 victory over local side South Shields though a second side lost at Gateshead that same day.

Sunderland have gone on to see off both Eldense and Blackpool while claiming a respectable 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, but they were beaten 2-1 by Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

Although results often mean precious little in pre-season - the exercise is, after all, focused on experimentation, acclimatisation and tactical development in preparation for competitive action - Sunderland supporters will have wanted a bit more from their trip to West Yorkshire.

Nonetheless, one source of real positivity came in the form of Mundle, with the winger topping off an impressive individual display with a fine goal against the Bantams.

As can be seen in the goal above, Mundle cleverly took the ball past a Bradford defender before opening his pre-season account with a well-taken finish into the bottom-right corner.

Mundle has enjoyed an encouraging pre-season and, having now marked his second goal for the club, he'll be looking to take such performances into the Championship.

Romaine Mundle could have Championship impact for Sunderland

While it's admittedly only pre-season, Mundle has shown plenty of traits that could translate nicely to the Championship. He's direct, unafraid to take on his man, possesses bags of flair and can finish too, often cutting in on his right foot. Who does that remind you of?

Perhaps it's too early to suggest any potential Jack Clarke comparisons just yet, but there are shades of Mundle's game that can clearly be likened to the Sunderland star.

Indeed, he could well have been signed with the intention of eventually replacing Clarke when he decides to move on from Sunderland - although ensuring that doesn't happen this summer will be vital to any ambitions they have of contending for a top-six spot.

The challenge Mundle faces is that he's put his name forward for the one outfield position in Regis Le Bris' side that is truly secure. Let's face it, nobody is replacing Clarke in this side when he's fully fit and Mundle may have to bide his time for a little while yet.

However, Mundle - just like Clarke, for that matter - can operate from either flank and that certainly represents an option to consider for Le Bris moving forward.

It's now time that Sunderland really begin to demand some form of tangible impact from their long-term investments and Mundle appears extremely well-placed to return the faith.