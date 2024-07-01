Sunderland have received a significant boost to their ambitions of keeping homegrown prodigy Chris Rigg at the Stadium of Light for as long as possible, with the England under-17 skipper today opting to pen a fresh three-year deal with the club.

Rigg, who is widely regarded among the finest teenage prospects in the country, vindicated his long-standing promise by appearing in the Championship for Sunderland on 21 occasions last term, scoring two goals in the process.

Chris Rigg's 23/24 stats for Sunderland, as per FotMob Appearances 21 Starts 8 Goals 2 Assists 0

The midfielder only turned 17 last month and appears destined for a glittering career in the game.

And that's exactly why today's news represents a significant source of positivity for Sunderland, who may have just completed their signing of the season already.

Chris Rigg signs new contract at Sunderland

This sudden agreement comes from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X, who revealed that Rigg has extended his stay at the Stadium of Light until 2027.

There had been understandable worry given Rigg's former contract was set to expire next summer, but such concerns have since been quashed following what Romano defines as a "big financial commitment" from the Wearside outfit.

The revelation has emerged amid an array of Premier League interest, with the likes of Manchester United and fierce local rivals Newcastle United both reportedly interested in brokering a deal for Rigg's much-coveted signature.

Sunderland have now considerably strengthened their position in any forthcoming negotiations in the future, which feel just as inevitable as Rigg's eventual departure.

However, when that day does come, they'll be in a much better position to dictate the deal on their terms, which you can imagine will see the Mackems net a huge financial outlay given Rigg's existing talent and lofty potential.

It's hard to argue that today's update reflects extremely well on Sunderland, especially when you consider how many young players across the EFL are poached by Premier League clubs before ever having a sustained impact on first-team proceedings.

They will have received lucrative offerings for their prized academy prospect, but standing firm and negotiating a new deal that enables them to eventually gain even more is a resounding success for all involved.

That includes Rigg himself, who will benefit from the increased exposure to senior football in the coming years that may well not have been possible in the Premier League.

It's also a positive that Rigg is clearly so convinced by the Sunderland project which, with a model based towards signing young, upcoming players as part of a long-term vision, was met with considerable concern and critique from fans last season due to the lack of immediate impact from the philosophy.

Rigg, though, signifies everything that Sunderland's hierarchy are trying to achieve.

There's a huge potential upside in the future and when he does move on, he'll be declared as full profit having came through the club's academy system which is always a welcome benefit from a financial and accounting standpoint.

But with all that said, it's hard to deny that Rigg could already have a serious influence next season.