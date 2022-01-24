Sunderland, Portsmouth and Preston target expected to leave Aston Villa today, Steven Gerrard relationship key

Preston North End are expected to confirm the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer today with Ryan Lowe’s relationship with Steven Gerrard key to them beating out EFL competition, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Lincoln City, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and Sunderland are all said to be among the clubs keen on signing the 20-year-old until the end of the season.

However, Preston have looked frontrunners for some time now and it appears their capture of him could be wrapped up very soon.

Crook has reported that Archer’s move to Deepdale should be confirmed today.

Additionally, it is understood that the close relationship between Lowe and Gerrard – who came through the Liverpool youth setup together – was key to the Championship club beating out the significant competition from elsewhere in the EFL for the young striker.

Archer has been in impressive form this term – scoring eight goals and providing four assists in seven appearances for the U23s and bagging four goals in five games for the senior side.

Though some of those goals came against EFL clubs in the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup, this will be his first loan spell in the EFL.

The Verdict

Lowe is already a popular figure among the Preston fanbase but this is likely to make his stock at Deepdale rise even higher.

Archer looks a really exciting prospect, as all the interest from EFL clubs illustrates, and it seems he’s on his way to the North West side due to their manager’s close relationship with Gerrard.

If things go well for the 20-year-old, you feel this could turn out to be the first of multiple loan moves between the two clubs and that would be no bad thing for Preston.

For the time being, however, they set to land the additional forward firepower they so clearly needed heading into the window.

It’s a setback for the likes of Sunderland, Wednesday and Pompey but there is still a week left of the window for them to find an alternative.