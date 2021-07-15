Sunderland plotting transfer move for 23-year-old as Lee Johnson eyes new signings

Sunderland have shown an interest in Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson, according to Teesside Live.

The 23-year-old saw game time decrease last season, with Neil Warnock opting to use the more defensive-minded Marc Bola. As a result, Coulson saw fewer than 650 minutes of Championship action, and when on the pitch, he was predominantly used as a left-winger.

It is understood that The Black Cats are not the only club in pursuit of the 23-year-old. According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are also an interested party, that is despite the signing of Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney.

Coulson, who is expected to find first-team opportunities hard to come by once more if still in Teesside, was a consistent performer for Middlesbrough during the 2019/20 season, making 29 appearances and swooping the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

Left-back is an area of prioritisation for Lee Johnson’s side. With Sunderland releasing Callum McFadzean and Denver Hume seemingly moving on also, it is a position that Coulson could probably become a first-team regular.

The verdict

Hayden Coulson’s attack-minded style of play would suit a high number of Championship managers, but Warnock has been very successful in building a solid back four and deploying those with attacking qualities higher up the pitch.

He has also been a victim of Bola’s excellence, with the Arsenal academy graduate turning a corner under Warnock.

With the potential of first-team football looking very likely at Sunderland, it would be a brilliant move for him. It would be a move where he is presented with the chance to shine above players at the top-end of the third-tier and give the Boro manager a serious selection headache the following year.

It is also a move that would benefit Sunderland hugely. Coulson provides an attacking threat from the left flank and has the crossing ability to cause problems.

