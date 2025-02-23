Sunderland are closely monitoring the progress of Marcus Edwards at Burnley, as the Black Cats look to reignite their interest in the attacking midfielder should the opportunity arise in the summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats were keen on signing Edwards during the January transfer window, as was first reported by Portuguese outfit Record, but ultimately missed out as Burnley secured his services from Sporting CP on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, if the landscape changes at the end of the campaign, Sunderland could find themselves back in the mix for his signature.

Sunderland planning to re-ignite Marcus Edwards interest on one condition

Edwards’ future could become a major talking point in the coming months, with his next move largely dependent on how both Burnley and Sunderland fare in their respective seasons.

Currently under contract with Sporting CP until the summer of 2026, the former Tottenham academy graduate has been brought to Turf Moor to aid Burnley’s promotion push to the Premier League.

Edwards has already scored twice for Burnley in all competitions and notched his first Championship goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, and should the Clarets return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, they will sign him for £8 million.

However, should the Clarets fail to regain their top flight status, that will see the transfer not be a certainty, and should Sunderland secure promotion from the Championship, the situation could play into the hands of the Wearside club.

Burnley only just edged Sunderland in the race for Edwards in January, and the Black Cats are expected to reignite their pursuit should their promotion bid succeed.

Related Troy Deeney warns Sunderland about summer transfer "problem" Troy Deeney believes the Black Cats’ transfer model is about to face it’s biggest test yet

Sunderland AFC may have stronger summer transfer priorities than Marcus Edwards

Even with Edwards in their sights, Sunderland are expected to face a challenging summer in terms of squad retention, as several of their key players have attracted interest from top clubs.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham have already been linked with Jobe Bellingham, while Inter Milan have shown interest in Chris Rigg.

Meanwhile, Brighton have will re-ignite their January interest in teenage winger Tommy Watson after seeing a move to the Seagulls fall through, and Wilson Isidor has drawn attention from clubs including Crystal Palace, Spurs, and Leeds United.

Sunderland’s recruitment strategy will likely hinge on their divisional status next season.

If they secure Premier League promotion, they will be in a stronger position to retain their rising stars and build on their squad depth with additions such as Edwards. If they remain in the Championship, fending off interest from elite clubs could prove to be a significant challenge.

The forward positions are shaping up to be a contentious one for Sunderland this summer, with Edwards fitting the mold of the type of creative player the club desires, and he could be an upgrade on Patrick Roberts on the right flank.

His technical ability, dribbling skills, and versatility across attacking roles make him a valuable asset, if the Black Cats step up to the Premier League.

A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Edwards has earned a reputation for his flair, quick feet, and ability to unlock defences. Since moving to Portugal in 2019, he has refined his game, impressing at Vitória de Guimarães before earning a high-profile move to Sporting CP.

His time in Portugal saw him develop into a more complete playmaker, capable of playing both centrally and on the flanks.

The Championship Table (As Of February 23, 2025) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Leeds United 33 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3 Burnley 34 +24 70 4 Sunderland 34 +34 68

Should Sunderland succeed in their promotion bid ahead of Burnley, Edwards could provide the creativity and attacking spark they need to compete at the highest level.

While much remains uncertain regarding both Burnley’s and Sunderland’s fortunes this season, the Black Cats’ interest in Edwards is unlikely to fade.

If the opportunity arises in the summer, they will likely be ready to pounce, hoping that this time they can get their man.

Until then, Sunderland’s fans will be keeping a close eye on Edwards’ performances in claret and blue, knowing that he could yet become a key figure in their club’s future ambitions.