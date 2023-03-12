Sunderland plotting striker reunion with Man Utd transfer agreement

Sunderland have been put on alert with Manchester United planning to loan out Joe Hugill in the summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Hugill came through the youth ranks with the Black Cats, but never made a senior appearance for the club before departing to Manchester United in the summer of 2020.

The 19-year-old has since enjoyed some prolific form for the Red Devils’ academy, scoring nine goals in nine league games for their Under 21s this season.

He is also starting to gain some senior experience for the first time in his career, with a loan move to National League side Altrincham, and it seems he could be on the move again in the summer.

According to this latest update, United are planning to loan Hugill out again for next season, with first-team chances at Old Trafford set to be slim.

That is said to have caught the attention of former club Sunderland, who will be looking to boost their attacking options for the start of the new campaign.

The Verdict

This is certainly one deal that could be worth considering for Sunderland.

It is clear that the Black Cats are going to need more centre forward options in the summer, with Joe Gelhardt due to return to Leeds after his loan spell, and Ross Stewart due to attract plenty of interest.

Bringing in Hugill could therefore be a boost, given his record in United’s youth side is hugely promising, and the fact his connection with Sunderland would likely make this a popular signing.

However, as we have seen with Gelhardt’s struggles when having to lead Sunderland’s line by himself this season, you do feel they would have to bring in at least one more experienced option to add to their depth in attack for next season.