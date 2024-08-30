Sunderland are pushing for a loan for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

According to a report from earlier in the day from Sunderland Nation, Fofana is the latest striker target to be identified by Sunderland, as Regis Le Bris urgently looks to address his attacking options ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

The latest comes via Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who reports that it has not been easy for Chelsea to shift players out today, but a loan deal is possible between the Black Cats and the Premier League giants.

The Black Cats, perhaps more so than any other side in the division, need to sign a clinical striker to spearhead the attack of a young team. It has been their Achilles heel and is the most obvious area that the club must address by increasing their goal output in attack.

Sunderland are also believed to have been looking into a deal for Lyon's in-demand striker Gift Orban. However, he has played in Lyon's 4-3 win over Strasborug, scoring twice, and a deal looks unlikely.

They were among the Championship clubs keen to land Tom Cannon from Leicester City, as per reports from the Sheffield Star, but he eventually signed on loan for Stoke City.

Last season, the Black Cats signed Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow, and Luis Semedo, and they recorded a combined total of a bleak three goals. It is an evident area to improve on before the window closes.

David Datro Fofana's career stats, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals 2020/21 Molde Eliteserien 3 1 2021 Molde Eliteserien 23 1 2022 Molde Eliteserien 35 19 2022/23 Chelsea Premier League 4 0 2023/24 Union Berlin, Burnley (loan) Bundesliga, Premier League 32 6

The latest as Sunderland eye Chelsea's David Datro Fofana

Sunderland remain ambitious in their desperate pursuit of a striker and were said to be "working on a deal" to sign Datro Fofana, who is believed to have interest from numerous clubs across the Championship.

Mike McGrath now believes that a deal is possible between now and tonight's deadline for the ex-Burnley loanee. However, there is very little time to complete a deal, and there is the possibility that a deal sheet will be required.

The two-cap Ivory Coast international joined Chelsea from Molde in January 2023 for a fee between £8-10m and on a six-year-deal, and is one of a number of bright talents at Stamford Bridge that they will be desperate to find first-team football for, if he is to achieve his potential.

He may not be their only attacking addition on deadline day, with the Northern Echo also reporting that the Black Cats have made a bid for KAA Gent's Ahmed Abdullahi (live blog, 1:49pm).

Fofana is a highly-rated striker, and is a potential match-winner in a Sunderland side lacking goals in their forward line following the exit of Jack Clarke. The 21-year-old has enormous potential and could be set to sign in the final hours of the window, should Sunderland get a late loan bid over the line.

Related Sunderland snub deadline day £2m+ transfer offers from Brighton The Black Cats seem to be taking a firm stance in their quest to retain one of their most promising players.

The impact of David Datro Fofana at Sunderland

Sunderland could be poised for a significant season under Le Bris if they successfully address their glaring striker woes, and Datro Fofana would go some way to doing exactly that.

Prolific strikers are gold dust at any level, but particularly for Sunderland, who haven't had one since Ross Stewart. Fofana's reputation alone highlights a player that should be able to perform well at second tier level.

The top-end of the Championship looks much weaker this year than last. That perhaps highlights the opportunity for a team like Sunderland to take advantage and really go for it on deadline day with a few selective additions like the powerful and athletic Ivorian.

He is an up-and-coming talent emerging from Chelsea and has already impressed on loan with Burnley. He has the speed and movement in behind to play on the shoulder and the strength and size to pin defenders and act as a focal point.

He may need more refinement in certain aspects but could be an an excellent loan signing for Le Bris' side.