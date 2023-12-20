Highlights Sunderland is interested in signing Mao Hosoya, a striker from Kashiwa, to strengthen their squad in the January window.

Sunderland are interested in signing Kashiwa striker Mao Hosoya as they look to strengthen Michael Beale’s squad in the January window.

Sunderland interested in Mao Hosoya

The 22-year-old has spent his career so far in Japan with Kashiwa, and he has just enjoyed his best individual campaign, scoring 14 goals in the J1-League as his side struggled near the bottom of the table.

Such form has seen Hosoya attract international recognition, as he made his Japan debut last year, and he has followed that up with two more appearances this calendar year.

Therefore, his stock is rising, and Sunderland Nation has revealed that he is a player that the Black Cats are looking to sign.

They claim that the recruitment team have been impressed with his goalscoring instincts, and they could look to get a deal done before he joins the Japanese squad for the Asia Cup next month, providing he is called up, as expected.

Mao Hosoya Career Record So Far Team Year Appearances Goals Kashiwa Reysol 2019 6 0 Kashiwa Reysol 2020 2 0 Kashiwa Reysol 2021 28 3 Kashiwa Reysol 2022 33 8 Kashiwa Reysol 2023 34 14 Japan U21 2021 - 17 10 Japan 2022 - 3 1

Sunderland’s striker needs are clear

The Wearside outfit sit seventh in the Championship right now, so it’s not like they’ve had a disastrous campaign. However, the one major problem for Sunderland has been the lack of goals from their strikers, as, incredibly, a number nine is yet to find the net this season.

Summer signings Mason Burstow, Luis Semedo and Nazariy Rusyn are all yet to open their accounts in the Championship, along with youngster Eliezer Mayenda, although he has only featured six times.

There has been a reliance on Jack Clarke in terms of end product, but with the ex-Leeds man having only found the net once since the end of October, the team are struggling for that prolific marksman.

So, whilst Beale is not going to have the final say on recruitment, and he will hope to improve the current group, the reality is that a new striker was always going to be the priority.

Sunderland could face Mao Hosoya transfer issues

On paper, this would appear to be a good signing for Sunderland, but there are a few issues with any potential transfer.

Firstly, Kashiwa aren’t going to want to sell their man on the cheap, and they are protected by the fact that he has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027. So, it could test the recruitment team, and you can be sure that other clubs are keeping tabs on the forward.

As well as that, the upcoming Asian Cup could be problematic, if Hosoya gets called up.

The tournament runs from January 12 to February 10, and Japan will start as favourites for the title, and the player would miss at least five league games if they did reach the final.

That should not put the club off making a deal entirely, but it will surely give them doubts, as they need a striker to make an instant impact, and if a move for Hosoya was concluded in early January, you’re looking at waiting over six weeks for his debut.

If another striker is available to play straight away, it may convince Sunderland to look in a different direction.