Sunderland plotting ambitious transfer move for defender as attention turns to next season

Sunderland are looking to sign Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell with the club this season.

The defender joined from Wolves on a temporary basis back in October and after a slow start he quickly established himself as a key performer for Lee Johnson.

Unfortunately for the player and the club, injury prevented Sanderson featuring during the run-in and he was sorely missed as the Wearside outfit failed to secure promotion through the play-offs.

Another year in League One seemed to end Sunderland’s prospects of keeping the defender, particularly after he had been linked with Sheffield United, but Football Insider have revealed that despite interest from higher placed clubs, an offer will be made by the Black Cats to his parent club.

They state that Wolves want in the region of £2m for the 21-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux.

The update explains how Sunderland’s confidence of securing a deal comes from the fact that Sanderson seemed to really enjoy his time at the Stadium of Light.

The verdict

If this deal can get done then Sunderland have to do everything in their power to sort it. Quite simply, Sanderson was a class above at times this season and would be a top player in the third tier.

So, this would be a real statement of intent by new owner Kryil Louis-Dreyfus and it would give Johnson a quality player in an area of the pitch that needs strengthening.

Obviously, the stumbling block is going to be interest in the player from elsewhere, as you can imagine a host of Championship clubs will be keen, but Sunderland do have an advantage considering Sanderson loved his time at the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.