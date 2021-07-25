Sunderland player’s stance over potential exit outlined as Wigan Athletic circle

Wigan Athletic could manage to secure a move for Sunderland defender Baily Wright this summer if they can agree on the right personal terms with him, according to The Sun on Sunday (25/07,p62).

The Latics have already managed to secure the signings of both Max Power and Charlie Wyke from Sunderland this summer following the two player’s contracts coming to an end at the Stadium of Light in the off-season. Both players should prove to be quality additions to their squad as Wigan target a promotion push next season.

It had been reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Wright has now emerged as a potential transfer target for Wigan this summer.

That comes after the experienced defender managed to make 35 League One appearances last term and helped the Black Cats record ten clean sheets in the process as they missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

The latest report from The Sun on Sunday (25/07,p62) outlines that Wigan could manage to sort out a deal for Wright this summer. It is believed that the 28-year-old would potentially be open to making the switch to the Latics this summer if they can agree on the right length of contract with him.

The Verdict

This is a very encouraging update and it suggests that Wright could well be a player that Wigan are able to add to their squad this summer. The 28-year-old could be an excellent addition for the Latics and it would see them also further weaken a potential promotion rival if he were to leave Sunderland.

Wright is proven in League One and he has always been a solid and dependable performer for the Black Cats since he arrived at the club. He would be able to add a lot of quality to Wigan’s defence and he should be able to cement himself as a crucial part of their side if he were to arrive from Sunderland before the window closes.

The 28-year-old is likely to want assurances over contract length and the wages on offer before he decides to make the move from Sunderland. Wigan have shown they are willing to be ambitious with their contract offers and that is how they secured the services of Wyke. It would therefore not be a surprise if they did sort out a deal for the defender.