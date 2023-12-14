Highlights Sunderland's interim boss, Mike Dodds, has led the team to their second win, with Jobe Bellingham scoring the only goal against Leeds.

The performance of Sunderland's strikers has raised concerns, as none of them have scored in the Championship this season.

Dodds has opted for unconventional choices upfront, using players like Bellingham and Pritchard as strikers instead of traditional number nines.

Sunderland picked up their second win under interim boss Mike Dodds this week.

Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game when Leeds United visited the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The strike from the youngster and his positioning on the field has raised a fair few eyebrows, with there being question marks with the attacking cohort of the Sunderland squad.

Life under Tony Mowbray

Sunderland have a few out-and-out strikers in their ranks that all made appearances during Tony Mowbray’s tenure.

Ross Stewart was the man tasked with leading the line in previous seasons, regularly finding the back of the net.

The Scotsman first scored 24 times in League One, as well as pitching in with five assists, then he contributed to 13 goals in 13 games in an injury-ravaged Championship campaign.

Stewart is now a Southampton player and his void hasn’t been properly filled just yet.

Amongst those to play up front for the Blackcats are Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda, none of whom have made the position their own.

Sunderland strikers this Championship season, as per Transfermarkt Name Appearances Minutes Goals Mason Burstow 11 552 0 Nazariy Rusyn 9 286 0 Luis Semedo 13 242 0 Eliezer Mayenda 5 160 0

Sunderland are having a solid season but Jack Clarke leads the team with 10 goals and the next highest scorers are Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil, with four apiece.

As previously mentioned, the former was on target in the win over Leeds and then it was the latter who scored the second, as Sunderland won 2-1 on home soil against West Bromwich Albion.

None of the strikers listed above have even scored in the Championship and so Dodds’ decision in that area so far is understandable.

That being said, the players in question surely won’t be overly keen for Dodds to carry on in charge of the team following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

Players that aren’t benefiting from Dodd’s presence at Sunderland

It is a small sample size with Dodds having only taken charge of two games thus far, but on neither occasion has the interim boss gone with a traditional number nine up front.

Bellingham led the line against the Baggies and then Alex Pritchard, who is another player that has had their career held back by injuries from time to time, played as the striker and assisted the only goal of the game.

Burstow, Mayenda and Rusyn were all unused substitutes against Farke’s Leeds with former Blackburn Rovers man Bradley Dack and Patrick Roberts being the pair of attacking players to be subbed on instead.

Mayenda meanwhile made a brief cameo in the win over WBA and he is just 18 years old.

Chelsea loanee Burstow has accrued the most minutes of this group but he only has 552 to his name and it doesn’t seem as if that figure is going to change all that much under the management of Mike Dodds.

It could either be that he doesn’t trust these specific players or that he prefers a less orthodox approach, but we could well see Sunderland look to sign a forward or two when the transfer window opens in a couple of weeks.