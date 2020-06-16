Sunderland player’s move to Premier League club looking likely

Sunderland talent Bali Mumba looks like he is on his way out of the Stadium of Light this summer, with Norwich City prepared to pay £750k for the service of the teenager.

Mumba first agreed a professional contract with Sunderland in the November of 2018, committing himself until 2021.

However, an exit now looks likely for the 18-year-old, with Premier League side Norwich City looking like the destination.

According to a report in The Northern Echo, Mumba’s move to Carrow Road is looking ‘likely’, with the Canaries ready to pay £750k to lure the midfielder away from the Stadium of Light.

Mumba debuted for Sunderland on the final day of the 2017/18 season, stepping off the bench in a 3-0 victory over already crowned Champions, Wolves.

At that point, Sunderland were heading for League One, but Mumba’s career in the North East hasn’t taken off as many would have hoped.

In total, Mumba has managed only 10 appearances for Sunderland, with just two of those coming in the starting XI in a league fixture.

He hasn’t featured in League One this season for Sunderland, who narrowly failed to reach the play-offs and are subsequently facing a third consecutive year in the third-tier.

The Verdict

Mumba was seen as the future of Sunderland on the back of his debut in 2018, but it hasn’t happened for him in League One.

Sunderland’s struggles haven’t assisted him in any way, but the teenager hasn’t progressed like many thought he would.

Norwich could be a good move for him, however, given their ability to focus on youth under Daniel Farke.

They might not be a Premier League club for much longer, but Mumba is stepping up into the Championship at the very least, which could give him the motivation he needs to get moving back in the right direction.

