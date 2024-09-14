While Kristjaan Speakman is keen to tie down Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin to new contracts at Sunderland, there are a host of players who will depart at the end of the 2024/25 season as things stand.

Speakman made his intentions for Neil and Cirkin clear, as per the Sunderland Echo, but the plan for some of the others in the squad is less certain.

Although the majority of those players are currently on loan, there is one notable name who looks set to depart next summer, unless his situation changes.

Niall Huggins leads the list of potential departures from the Stadium of Light, with his contract set to expire next June.

Niall Huggins

As it stands, Huggins is the only permanent member of the squad whose contract is due to expire next summer.

Having signed from Leeds United in 2021, the Welsh international has endured a torrid time with injury at the Stadium of Light and has been limited to 28 appearances as a result.

In December 2023, the left-back suffered a significant knee injury which required surgery. When speaking to the Northern Echo, Regis Le Bris confirmed Huggins would remain out until the new year: "I think he won't be available until January.

"We make sure he stays linked with the team to understand how we want to play and the experiences we have during the games and the way we solve problems. They're always involved in every session around the pitch."

Despite his awful injury record, Huggins has proved that he is a talented footballer, and if it were not for injuries, he would have made significantly more appearances in red and white.

Although he is clearly gifted, the Sunderland hierarchy are yet to offer the 23-year-old a new deal – though his agent Ian Harte has revealed that an extension was close before his recent injury.

Niall Huggins' Sunderland statistics by season - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 4 0 1 2022/23 8 2023/24 19 1 1

Chris Mepham

Chris Mepham is one of several players who signed for the Wearsiders on loan, following his move from Premier League outfit, Bournemouth.

The signing of the Welshman was an astute piece of business by the Sunderland hierarchy, following the injury sustained to Aji Alese. Considering his vast Premier League and Championship experience, Mepham adds quality to the Black Cats' back line.

Although Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard will likely remain as Sunderland's favoured duo at cente-back for the time being, Mepham could play a crucial role in what is sure to be a long and demanding season.

Whether Sunderland achieve promotion or not, the permanent signing of the Welsh international would be welcomed, but for now, the 26-year-old will remain until the end of the current campaign.

Wilson Isidor

Like Mepham, Wilson Isidor moved to Sunderland on a season-long loan deal from Zenit St Petersburg. However, the Wearsiders have the option to make the move permanent next summer, as per BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old was signed to bolster the Black Cats' front line and adds experience to their arsenal. As well as playing as a striker, the 24-year-old can also play on the wing and will add versatility to the Wearsiders' attack.

Isidor came off the bench to make his Sunderland debut against Portsmouth and will be looking to make an impact to secure a permanent move to the Black Cats. However, he will have to remain patient considering the form of Eliezer Mayenda.

Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed was one of four arrivals on deadline day, having signed on a season-long loan from French side, RC Lens.

The 24-year-old adds quality to the heart of Sunderland's midfield and boasts considerable international experience, having represented Ghana in the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

It will be interesting to see where Samed fits into Sunderland's side, given the quality of the Wearsiders' midfield. The likes of Alan Browne, Chris Rigg, and Dan Neil have all impressed, so the Ghanaian will have to remain patient before getting his chance.

With his loan lasting until the end of the season, the 24-year-old will want to make his mark in English football if he is to make a permanent move in the future.

Related Sunderland: Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund scouting Chris Rigg Interest in Chris Rigg is growing, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reportedly watching the teenage.

With four players due to leave Sunderland next summer, Niall Huggins must be considered the most notable name on the list given his quality.

If it were not for injuries, then the left-back would surely have secured a new contract given his performances for the club.

As for the three loan arrivals, Isidor is the most likely to stay, given there is an option to buy, while Mepham and Samed will likely leave at the end of the season.