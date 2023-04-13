Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bailey Wright will miss the rest of the season, but he expects him to be available for pre-season training in June.

Bailey Wright suffers injury setback

Whilst he remains contracted to Sunderland, Wright is currently out on loan with Rotherham, having joined the Championship strugglers in January. And, he had a positive impact with the Millers, having featured in seven league games as they look to stay in the Championship this season.

However, the Australian international was forced off as Matt Taylor’s men beat West Brom 3-1 on Good Friday, and it had been feared that he could have broken his leg.

But, speaking to reporter James Copley, Mowbray gave a more encouraging update on the defender, even if he is going to miss the remainder of the campaign.

“He’s likely to be out for 6-8 weeks, so he won’t play again this season. We’d expect Bailey to be back training with us in June.”

Those comments indicate Mowbray still has Wright in his plans moving forward, even though he did sanction the loan move for the player earlier this year.

Even though he had featured in 14 league games prior to the move, Wright failed to nail down a place in Mowbray’s XI, and welcomed the move to the New York Stadium as he chased regular minutes.

Wright will have a year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light when he returns this summer.

Will Sunderland sell Bailey Wright?

Despite these comments that open the door for a return for Wright at Sunderland, there’s still obviously a very real chance that he does secure a move away in the summer. The former Bristol City man will want more game time, and it’s hard to see how that will be guaranteed at Sunderland.

Nevertheless, he is still a valuable member of the squad, and with the injury situation that Sunderland have had over the past few months, you can be sure that there have been times when they have regretted letting the 30-year-old leave, particularly as he can play right-back as well as central defence.

So, it will be interesting to see where his future lies, but, right now, Wright will be gutted that his season has ended, and it’s a real blow for Rotherham, who have lost an important player for the run-in as they fight to stay in the Championship.