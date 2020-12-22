Sunderland player touted for Stadium of Light exit in January

Young Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is being lined up for a January loan move to Hamilton Academical, a report from a print edition of The Sun (20/12, p65) has claimed.

Patterson is a member of Sunderland’s academy, and while he has yet to make his league debut for the club, the 20-year-old has featured twice for the Black Cats in the EFL Trophy this season.

Now it looks as though the shot-stopper could be handed the opportunity to enjoy more regular football elsewhere during the second half of this season.

According to the latest reports, Patterson is being lined up for a January loan move to Hamilton, with the view to spending the rest of the campaign at New Douglas Park to build his first-experience.

As things stand, Hamilton are second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table, having taken just 17 points from their 18 league games so far this season.

It was reported during the summer that Patterson has signed a new one-year deal with the Black Cats to secure his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of this season.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a good move for both Patterson and Sunderland.

With the likes of Lee Burge and Remi Matthews seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for Lee Johnson’s senior side, Patterson could certainly benefit from a loan spell elsewhere to get some welcome first-team experience.

Indeed, that could also suit Sunderland, since seeing him play regularly, without taking a risk on him themselves, could help them make a decision on whether or not to hand the 20-year-old a new deal in the summer.