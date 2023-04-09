Sunderland's 2022/23 campaign has certainly been a mixed one.

On the one hand, the club have done brilliantly to not only avoid the drop, but compete for a play-off spot for most of the campaign, even at this late stage still holding an unlikely chance of a top six finish.

On the other hand, however, there must surely be a feeling of 'what if' around the club, regarding what they could have achieved this season had they not suffered so many injuries to key players.

This likely won't be the club's last attempt at reaching the play-offs and promotion in the near future, though, at least that is what Black Cats player Lynden Gooch is hoping.

What are Lynden Gooch's Sunderland ambitions?

Following the Hull City draw on Friday, Gooch discussed how young the current Sunderland squad is, and how much they have to learn given the aims of the club.

Commenting further, he revealed his ambitions align with the club, and that he and the Black Cats want to be competing at the top to try and secure a Premier League return in the coming seasons.

“We have a really young side, lads are learning a lot at the minute, but you have to learn quickly especially the size of this club,” Gooch explained, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Ultimately, the club is going to expect to compete at the top level.

"That’s what the club wants and as a senior player that’s what I want as well.

"You want to compete at the top and try and get back to the Premier League.

“Overall it’s been a brilliant season and young players have done really, really well so we just need to keep going and finish strong.”

Is a Premier League promotion realistic for Gooch and Sunderland in the near future?

Given the size of Sunderland as a football club, it certainly comes as no surprise that they want to get back into the Premier League.

There is absolutely no reason that should not be a realistic propsoition moving forwards, either, and it is certainly something the club could be targeting in the next few seasons.

Tony Mowbray's side likely would have been very close to, if not inside the top six were it not for injuries to key players this campaign, which has set the bar high for next season and moving forwards.

There's no reason that with another summer of Championship recruitment under their belt, Sunderland cannot finish in the play-offs, or possibly even higher, next season.