Sunderland player stance revealed over Alex Neil ahead of potential Stoke City switch

Sunderland could be set to lose boss Alex Neil to divisional rivals Stoke, with the Potters now in talks over a potential swoop for the former Norwich boss.

The Black Cats’ manager led the team to a League One promotion last season and has continued in that fine vein of form, starting the Championship season well too.

However, the boss might now be swayed by the Potters – and if he is, then the current Sunderland players might not be too happy about it according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie. He claims that the current squad at the Stadium of Light have made it clear that they want Neil to stay on if he can with the side.

Neil has prior experience in the second tier, having managed both Norwich and Preston too previously in the Championship. With a promotion under his belt at Carrow Road and a near play-off miss with PNE, he has a solid record in the division and could achieve similar given the chance with another second tier outfit.

Sunderland would be hoping that he could do so with them but it now looks as though Stoke might be set to swoop to try and get him to lead their charge towards the Premier League. The Potters are desperate for a promotion and having failed to even break into the play-offs under Michael O’Neill, they have now decided to move onto another manager.

However, if it is Neil that they do manage to snap up, Sunderland may have some unhappy players to deal with. They seemingly want the manager to stay on and have made it clear to the Black Cats’ owners that they need to keep him as boss – and that might mean they pull out all the stops to try and keep him at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

With the fact that the players all want Alex Neil to stay at Sunderland, it means they really need to do their utmost to keep him if they weren’t already.

The Black Cats’ squad have clearly taken to Neil and his methods and the fact that they so clearly want to keep him on at the Stadium of Light means that he must be working wonders there. They must feel they can achieve big things under the manager and perhaps even another promotion.

If they could so with Neil at the helm, then they’ll need to keep him, because that is the ultimate aim for Sunderland. Right now, the club are playing some of the best football they’ve seen for a long time and it would be a shame for that to come to an end.

If the players see him leave, then it might mean a downturn in form under a new boss. If he stays though, they could rally round him and it could really see them push towards the top end of the Championship table.