Sunderland player speaks out on Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur transfer links

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has insisted he’s firmly focused on his current side and wants to stay away from the rumours linking with him a move elsewhere, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

Making 41 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats last season following his move from Tottenham Hotspur, he may have only recorded two assists in the process but played a valuable part in getting the club back to the Championship following a four-year absence.

The 20-year-old has also played a big part in helping the Wearside outfit adapt to the challenges of the second tier, performing well in central defence with his progress not going unnoticed by clubs in the top flight.

Former club Spurs are one side believed to be interested in making a move for him, though they could potentially look to sell him on again with Antonio Conte already having options to call on at centre-back and on the left-hand side.

Brentford, meanwhile, could see him as a valuable first-teamer and may make a move to recruit the young defender if they end up losing Rico Henry, according to The Sun.

Despite the noise surrounding him though, Cirkin is keen to focus on what he thinks could be an exciting campaign for his current side.

Speaking about recent rumours, he said: “I haven’t heard about any of these rumours, I’ve tried to stay away from it.

“I just try and play for Sunderland and I’m just trying to get back in the team here and that’s my main goal.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad and I think we can really push in this league.”

The Verdict:

Under Tony Mowbray who has an excellent track record of developing young players, it would probably be unwise if he moved on at this stage because at the moment, he’s getting plenty of game time under his belt.

You could understand if he wanted to move on if he wasn’t playing regularly because a move to a side like Tottenham could enable him to earn a higher wage and potentially be loaned out to another second-tier side that will start him every week.

The chance to play in front of around 40,000 home supporters should tee him up nicely if he does make the step up to the top flight at some point and this is something he’s currently on course to do.

He may even do it with his current side if they can fulfil their potential, though they have to be seen as outsiders at this stage considering the strength of other sides and the fact they were only promoted back to the second tier earlier this calendar year.

The 20-year-old shouldn’t be in a rush though considering his age, although the top-flight interest in him should provide him with a lot of confidence in the coming months.