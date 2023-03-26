Sunderland aren't set to offer Carl Winchester a new contract and that means he's likely to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of this term, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 29-year-old played a very respectable part in the Black Cats' promotion push last season, making 40 league appearances and registering three goals and one assist in the process.

However, he was seemingly left out of former manager Alex Neil's plans last year and with that, a move to Shrewsbury Town was sanctioned with the Northern Irishman appearing for the League One outfit regularly.

Helping the Shrews to fill the void that Tyrese Fornah's departure created, it's currently unclear whether Steve Cotterill's side will look to sign him permanently in the summer, but it looks as though they will be able to recruit him for free.

Winchester's deal on Wearside expires at the end of this campaign and this means Tony Mowbray's side will be unable to generate a fee for him if they fail to get him tied down to fresh terms.

This is a minor blow that the Black Cats are reportedly prepared to take though, even with the 29-year-old able to operate as a right-back and a central midfielder as a useful squad player.

The Verdict:

This is probably the right decision because he would probably be more of an asset for Shrewsbury than he would be for his current club.

The Black Cats not only have to think about themselves, but also the player and with an exit probably in both parties' interests, it would seem silly for the Black Cats to try and negotiate a new deal.

In fairness, they could benefit from him with Niall Huggin's injury record leaving them one option short at right-back and the club arguably needing another experienced option in the middle along with Corry Evans.

However, Mowbray would probably benefit from bringing one or two players in to replace Winchester, something that could help to keep the Black Cats' squad on their toes as their boss looks to keep standards high.

Their forward department also needs to be rebuilt though and they could benefit from bringing in another goalkeeper, so there's plenty to be done at the Stadium of Light during the next transfer window.

From Winchester's perspective, this report won't be a blow because he will probably be expecting to be released regardless of this recent story. He certainly has enough experience on his CV to earn another move to an EFL club.