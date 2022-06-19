Sunderland player set for Scottish transfer move

Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney is set for a transfer move north of the border this summer, with a transfer to Scotland set to go through.

As per Alan Nixon’s Patreon report, the shot-stopper is heading on loan to Scottish Championship side Queens Park.

Current Queens Park boss Owen Coyle knows current Sunderland boss Alex Neil well, with the two men having been on the books at Dunfermline together – Coyle as a player, Neil as an apprentice, reports Nixon.

Some game time will certainly do the 21-year-old no harm in Scotland next campaign.

Carney’s career began at Manchester United, but he never made a breakthrough into their first team.

During his time at Manchester United, the young keeper had plenty of spells out on loan, according to Transfermarkt.

Bury under-18’s, Stocksbridge, Brighouse Town and Portadown are all clubs on his CV according to the transfer website.

It is unclear how many appearances he made during these loans, apart from at Portadown.

During his time with the Northern Irish club, the young keeper played 26 matches for the side, keeping three clean sheets.

Following that loan spell, Carney was released by Man Utd and snapped up by Sunderland, and has so far made just one senior appearance for the club in the EFL Trophy.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the young goalkeeper appeared 20 times in the Premier League 2 for Sunderland’s under-23’s.

The Verdict

This is a move that makes sense for Sunderland and their young goalkeeper.

At 21-years-old, Carney is yet to get much exposure of senior men’s football at a high level, and a move to the second tier of Scotland is perhaps another step in the right direction in that regard.

Still in the formative stages of his career, it will be much more beneficial for the keeper to be out on loan, experiencing yet another league and environment, and playing regular football, rather than another season of academy matches.

Next summer, Neil can then assess the goalkeeper and decide whether or not he is ready to be a part of the first team Black Cats Championship squad.