Sunderland player set for end of season departure

Sunderland youngster Tyrese Dyce is set to exit the Black Cats at the end of the 2021-22 season when his contract expires, with the club not offering him a new deal, according to the Northern Echo.

The 20-year-old was believed to be a frustrated at a lack of first-team chances at the Stadium of Light this season, and that view has led to the Wearside club letting him depart in a few months to develop his career elsewhere instead of keeping him in their under-23 squad.

Dyce arrived at Sunderland last summer following his departure from West Bromwich Albion and has been a regular in the under-23’s Premier League, scoring five times in 15 appearances from either left-back or the left wing.

You can call yourself a loyal Sunderland fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885

He was also on target in the EFL Trophy clash with Manchester United’s development squad earlier in the season when Lee Johnson gave a chance to his young talents, but he made the bench just once in League One against Oxford United in December.

Sunderland allowed Dyce to join National League North side Spennymoor Town on a loan deal until the end of the season last week in a bid to put himself in the shop window to potential suitors this summer, with a decision already been made to let him go.

The Verdict

Considering he has a decent goal contribution record at under-23’s level, Dyce was probably expecting to have had a breakthrough in the first-team by now.

But his patience has not been rewarded and his desire for immediate first-team football has seen him let go by the club.

Due to his performances for the development squad, Sunderland would have been probably happy to keep him around and see how he grows with another season under his belt.

But their decision allows Dyce to potentially get fixed up with another EFL club lower down the ranks – then he can start to build his career and perhaps work his way up the league.